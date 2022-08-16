Margaret A. 'Peggy' Pease

June 3, 1936 - Aug. 10, 2022

AUBURN — Margaret A. "Peggy" Pease, 86, a former resident of Dexter Avenue passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

A lifelong Auburnian, she graduated with the Class of 1954 from Auburn Central High School. She began as a legal secretary for Noble Leary, Leary & Lynch and retired as office manager of the law firm, with 43 years of service. The firm was originally known as Noble, Leary, Leary & Carson. She was a well known figure on Genesee Street while working for her law firm. Her gracious manners, kindness and professionalism were well known.

Peggy was born on June 3, 1936, the daughter of Charles C. and Frances (McKeon) Pease.

She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Nancy J. Pease, beloved sister-in-law, Andrea C. Pease, several aunts, uncles, cousins.

A lifelong member of St. Mary's Church. Peggy had been a member of the Rosary & Scapular Society, a Eucharistic Minister, and was the co-founder of the St. Mary's Pasta Dinners. She was a volunteer at R.S.V.P., the Commons (Mercy Rehabilitation). During the past few years, she was well cared for at The Home and the Commons on St. Anthony.

Surviving are her brother, Ronald "Mickey" Pease, of Camillus; niece, Patricia (Edmund) Nunez; nephew, Charles (Robin) Pease; grandnieces and nephews: Gabriela Nunez, Aleecia Pease, Kathryn Pease, Edmund Nunez, Joseph Nunez; special friends, Kenneth and Loretta Davis; and her St. Mary's Family.

A funeral Mass will be held Sept. 3, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

There will be a calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to her funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church

Memorials in her name may be remembered to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn, NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.