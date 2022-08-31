Margaret A. 'Peggy' Pease

AUBURN — Margaret A. "Peggy" Pease, 86, a former resident of Dexter Avenue passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.

A memorial funeral Mass will be held Sept. 3, 2022 at 10:45 a.m. in St. Mary's Church Auburn, with the Rev. Frank J. Lioi, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

There will be a calling hour from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to her funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church.

Memorials in her name may be remembered to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn NY.

Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.