Sept. 20, 1934 — Sept. 20, 2020

AUBURN — Margaret Ann Dunham, a lifelong Auburnian, peacefully passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, her 86th birthday.

Margaret Ann was the daughter of Harold J. & Jane E. Bergan Dunham. She was a graduate of Central High School, and had retired from the Auburn Nursing Home serving as a secretary and in the Dietary Department. Previously she had been employed at Auburn Kitchens.

She was a member of Sacred Heart and St. Mary's churches.

Surviving are her family, brother, David W. and wife, Linda Dunham, of Auburn; Several nieces, nephews; sisters-in-law: Rosalie Dunham, Gloria Dunham, of Auburn; Aunt Angie Bergan, of Auburn.

She was predeceased by her parents and brothers: Robert and Gerard Dunham, Aunts, Uncles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 in Sacred Heart Church, Auburn. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

Memorials may be remembered to either Sacred Heart or St. Mary's Church. Please use a face mask and maintain social distance guidelines.

