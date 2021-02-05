Margaret Ann Riley
April 23, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2021
SYLVANIA, OH — Margaret Ann Riley, beloved wife and mother, quietly passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania, OH. Margaret was born in Auburn on April 23, 1927, the daughter of Edward James Ramsay and Gladys Elizabeth (Barber) Ramsay.
She graduated from Weedsport High School in 1945 and was active in the band and on the cheerleading squad. It was at the Weedsport schools in the seventh grade that she met the love of her life, Norman Breeze Riley. She and Norman were married on June 21, 1947.
Margaret started her married life as a farm wife, helping Norman and their partners, Norman's brother, Douglas, and his wife, Elinor, in running the Webster Farm in Sennett. This was a farm partnership that lasted until Norman and Douglas retired in 1979. Early in their marriage, Margaret was a clerk at the National Bank in Auburn. She also did seasonal work as an apple sorter at Owens Orchards before taking a position as a secretary at the Elbridge Elementary School. She eventually was promoted to the position of secretary to the principal at Jordan-Elbridge High School and worked there until her retirement.
Margaret enjoyed knitting and sewing, horseback riding, camping, canoeing and hiking. The family spent time each summer camping throughout the Northeast, especially in the Adirondack Mountains. Margaret was also an avid reader and spent time after her retirement as a literacy volunteer.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Norman; and their children: Christine Spengler and Keith Riley; granddaughters: Andria (Andy) Gardner and Stephanie (Ed) Olsen; and great-grandchildren: Emma and Jack Gardner.
There will be no calling hours or service due to the pandemic with cremains to be interred at a later date in Sennett. Remembrance donations may be made to the Ward O'Hara Agricultural Museum in Auburn, NY. Walker Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.