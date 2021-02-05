Margaret Ann Riley

April 23, 1927 - Feb. 2, 2021

SYLVANIA, OH — Margaret Ann Riley, beloved wife and mother, quietly passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania, OH. Margaret was born in Auburn on April 23, 1927, the daughter of Edward James Ramsay and Gladys Elizabeth (Barber) Ramsay.

She graduated from Weedsport High School in 1945 and was active in the band and on the cheerleading squad. It was at the Weedsport schools in the seventh grade that she met the love of her life, Norman Breeze Riley. She and Norman were married on June 21, 1947.

Margaret started her married life as a farm wife, helping Norman and their partners, Norman's brother, Douglas, and his wife, Elinor, in running the Webster Farm in Sennett. This was a farm partnership that lasted until Norman and Douglas retired in 1979. Early in their marriage, Margaret was a clerk at the National Bank in Auburn. She also did seasonal work as an apple sorter at Owens Orchards before taking a position as a secretary at the Elbridge Elementary School. She eventually was promoted to the position of secretary to the principal at Jordan-Elbridge High School and worked there until her retirement.