Margaret E. Mulvey

May 18, 1937 - Jan. 18, 2022

AUBURN - An angel walking among us, more affectionately known as Mom, Da, Maggie Me, or Margaret Ellen Mulvey, of South Seward Avenue, Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at the Commons on St. Anthony, at the age of 84.

Born in Auburn on May 18, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Leona McQueeney. She was a graduate of Holy Family Elementary and High School. Following graduation, Margaret married her high school sweetheart, Francis M. Mulvey, when he returned from his military service. They enjoyed 52 years of happiness together before Frank's passing in 2009.

Margaret worked as a Manager of Byrne Dairy in the east end of Auburn. She later went to finish her working career as a Dental Assistant for the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Margaret's life was spent sharing compassion and always giving to others. One of her greatest passions in life was God and she devoted her life living that out. She was not only a communicant of St. Mary's Church, but she was also a Eucharistic Minister, in Church and to the homebound, and always served with a smile at the pasta dinners.

Margaret will be profoundly missed by her daughter, Cissie Feocco, and her husband Wes; her son, John Mulvey, and his wife Tricia, all of Auburn. One of her favorite pastimes was being the proudest cheerleader for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren at all their life events. Left behind to love and remember "Da" are her beloved grandchildren Melissa Hrycko (Matthew), Matthew Feocco (Kristina) of Auburn, Gregory Feocco (Sarah) of Liverpool, Holly Davia (Mark) and Christopher Mulvey, all of Auburn, Michael (Melissa) Adkins of PA, and Kristy Mulvey of GA. "Da" also leaves behind her 17 great-grandchildren who she adored beyond measure; she took pride in walking alongside them and instilling values that they will treasure for a lifetime. She will also be missed dearly by her brother, Jack (Janet) McQueeney; a niece, Amy McQueeney, all of Skaneateles; a nephew, Sean (Arleen) McQueeney of RI and their children.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Margaret is predeceased by her oldest son, Michael Mulvey in 2003.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at St. Mary's Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Fleming. Friends are invited to call on the family from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at the White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions in memory of Mrs. Margaret E. Mulvey may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

"If you get there before I do, don't give up on me. I'll meet you when my chores are through; I don't know how long I'll be. But I'm not gonna let you down, darling wait and see. And between now and then, till I see you again, I'll be loving you. Love, me."