Margaret E. (Ruta) Gambuzza

AUBURN - Margaret E. (Ruta) Gambuzza, 88, of Auburn, passed away Thursday, October 27, 2022 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Rosario and Mary (Campanella) Ruta and had been an area life resident. She was a very proud Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1952, and never missed a reunion with her fellow classmates

"Marge" or "Maggie" as she was affectionately known, was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and member of their Sacred Heart Society.

Maggie was employed for many years by the former General Electric Co. in Auburn. She loved being around her family and cherished all the special times babysitting her grandchildren. Maggie also enjoyed cooking, baking, an occasional trip to the casino, where it wasn't about the gambling but more about the lavish buffets.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Natale "Nate" Gambuzza with whom was married on June 29, 1963 in the newly constructed St. Francis of Assisi Church. She is also survived by her loving children Rosario "Rossi" Gambuzza and his wife Mary of East Syracuse, Maria Roof of Auburn, David Gambuzza of Johnstown, NY; seven grandchildren, Lia, Christian and Lilliana Gambuzza, Jessica Grzasko, Nicolette (Peter) Ward, Liam (Jessica) Grzasko, Riccaela Roof; four great-grandchildren, Adrian Alnutt, Parker Grace Ward, Harlow Skye Ward, Livia Grzasko; and a fifth great-grandchild that is almost with us any day now Beckham Grzasko; a sister, Josephine Placek; a special niece, Mary Jacobs; as well as several close nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Margaret was also predeceased by a sister, Lucy Indelicato and three brothers, Angelo, Sam and John Ruta.

Calling hours are this Tuesday, November 1, 2022 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. in the Pettigrass Funeral Home. Margaret's Mass of Christian burial will be this Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. Entombment will be in St. Joseph's Mausoleum.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Assoc.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Commons for their excellent care and also Brandi Wilkes and Dave Townsend their extra special care and compassion that was shown to Maggie during her illness.