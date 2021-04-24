Margaret E. Teeter

May 28, 1932 - April 12, 2021

CHARLOTTE, NC — Margaret E. Teeter, 88, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Monday, April 12, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. "Marge" as she was known by friends and family, was born May 28, 1932 in Ithaca, a daughter of the late Ralph E. and Lena M. Garvin. Marge was a graduate of Ithaca High School. She retired from the First National Bank of Moravia (et al.) in 1997, after many years of dedicated service.

While growing up in Ithaca, she enjoyed daydreaming on long walks through state parks that surrounded her home. She later settled in Moravia, NY, where she raised her three children and spent most of her life, until moving to Charlotte, NC in 2016 to live with her daughter, Maria.

While in Moravia, Marge made her singing debut with the Moravia Community Theatre. She was well known for her lead roles in the musicals, "Oklahoma," "The Sound of Music," "Brigadoon," "Showboat," and "Camelot." Her singing talents were also blended with the sounds of the Sammy Speno Band, the Cayugans, the Matadors and the Auburn Civic Band. Along with her love of music, Marge was an active member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and sang in the choir.