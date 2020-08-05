AUBURN — Margaret Helen Adams Bush, 55, also known as Peggy, went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 31, 2020. Margaret passed away peacefully at her home with her family at her side. Margaret is the daughter of Walter Adams Jr and the late Diane C. Adams who passed away in 2017.

Margaret leaves behind her husband, who was the love of her life for 25 years, William Bush. She also leaves behind her two children, which she believed to be the greatest gift of them all, Valissa Sylvester and Joshua Sylvester. Margaret had five grandchildren, Damari and Dakota Anderson and Joshua and Ariana Sylvester. She also left behind Jaden Sylvester (Bubby), who was like a son to her. Margaret had four siblings, Sharon Adams, of Auburn, Walter (Zoila) Adams, of Florida, Charlie (Joann) Adams, of Weedsport and Tracy (Joe) Smith, of Union Springs. Margaret fought cancer for nine years, and she never lost her faith. One of her favorite scriptures was from 2nd Timothy 4:7-8, "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on this day."