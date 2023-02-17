Margaret Hutchinson

Jan. 7, 1923 - Feb. 14, 2023

AUBURN — Margaret (Pilgrim) Hutchinson, of Bluefield Manor, passed away Feb. 14, 2023 at Auburn Community Hospital, Auburn, NY. She was born on Jan. 7, 1923 in The Pas, Manitoba, Canada to the late William S. and Lillian V. (Halcrow) Pilgrim.

Margaret was raised in the Syracuse and Cortland, NY areas along with her two brothers and sister. It was her older brother's friend, Roger Hutchinson whom she fell in love with and married on Oct. 14, 1944. They were married for 61 years.

They moved to Weedsport, NY where they raised their five children. Margaret was a stay-at-home mother helping her children learn many life skills and enjoying outdoor activities with them such as such as swimming, golfing, traveling and camping. Margaret also loved playing bocce ball, cards, bowling, reading and competing in Senior Olympic Games, winning many gold metals.

In later years, she and Roger left Weedsport and resided in Oswego, NY and Mid Florida Lakes, FL. There she was a member of the American Legion Auxillary and the Mid Florida Lakes Club.

Although a very independent person, Margaret cherished her time spent with family, whether camping or at holiday gatherings or family reunions. Just this past August, she enjoyed an early birthday celebration at the Pilgrim family reunion along with all her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. On Jan. 7, 2023, she celebrated her 100th birthday with her many friends at Bluefield Manor.

Surviving are her five children: Margaret (William) Abdallah, Joseph (Valerie) Hutchinson, Deborah (Richard) Houck, William Hutchinson and Marcy (Robert) MacGovern; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Roger Hutchinson in 2005, brothers: William and Joseph Pilgrim and sister, Doreen DeCirce.

A celebration of Margaret's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the foundation for fighting blindness (Retinitis Pigmentosa) at www.fightingblindness.org.

