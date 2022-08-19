Margaret K. Ryan

April 5, 1927 - Aug. 14, 2022

AUBURN — Margaret K. Ryan, 95, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 14, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital. Born in Auburn on April 5, 1927, Margaret was the daughter of the late Eugene and Nora (Nolan) Keating. She resided in the same house for all 95 years of her life.

Margaret was previously employed as an Accounting Clerk for the NYS Department of Corrections. She was also the Cayuga County Election Inspector for many years. Margaret was a member of the St. Alphonsus Rosary and Alter Society, Hibernians, Sennett Seniors and one of the founding members of the Highland Lassies.

In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, golfing and travelling. Margaret was also an amateur photographer, she loved capturing moments through her photos.

Margaret is survived by her children: Jean Preston, Margaret (H. Richard) Liccion, William (Donna) Ryan and Molly Ryan; her sister, Jean Finney; her grandchildren: Kathleen Liccion, Bridget Lattimore, Susan Baker, Timothy Preston and Andrew Preston; along with three great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her brothers, James and Edward Keating.

Services for Margaret were held privately for family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn. Donations in Margaret's memory may be made to the Matthew House or St. Alphonsus Food Pantry. To offer condolences, please visit whitechapelfh.com.