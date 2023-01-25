Margaret M. (Berry) Quill

July 18, 1932 - Jan. 23, 2023

AURELIUS — Margaret "Peggy" M. (Berry) Quill, 90, the wife of Richard Quill of Aurelius, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital. Born July 18, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna (Maykovich) Berry and was a graduate of Holy Family High School.

She was a homemaker and loved the time spent raising her family and babysitting her grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as other family members.

In 2011 she was able to take a trip of a lifetime and traveled to Austria and France with her children. She was a devout Catholic and a faithful communicant of St. Mary's Church and a member of the Rosary and Scapular Society.

In addition to her husband of 71 years, she is survived by two daughters: Kim Sincerbeaux, of Cayuga and Margaret Owren (Chris), of Union Springs; three sons: Kevin Quill, of CA, Dennis Quill, of GA and Shaun Quill (Paula), of VA; five grandchildren: Jeffrey Sincerbeaux (Joanna), Daniel Sincerbeaux, Jerry Quill, Megan Davison (Chris) and Amy Ostrander (Jeffrey); five great-grandchildren: Alexis, Jordan, Brandon, Delaney and Ayla; and one great-great-grandson, TJ.

Including her parents, Margaret was predeceased by two infant sons: Richard and Mark; one sister, Jeanne Siracusa; and son-in-law, David Sincerbeaux.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian burial to be offered Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to Mass from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Margaret to St. Mary's Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

