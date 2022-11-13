Margaret M. Decker

AUBURN - On Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 we lost a beautiful person, Margaret Decker, died peacefully in her sleep after a short battle with cancer.

Margaret, or Maggie as she rather be called, was predeceased by her mother and father John and Mary Decker she was also predeceased by the love of her life and life partner Thomas A Stoddard. Those two were two peas in a pod they completed each other and taught me what true love really is.

Maggie is survived by her sister, Maureen Simpson; and her brother, John Decker; she is also survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Marjone M. Tracy and Kristopher C. Tracy; and last but not least her two favorite people, her grandsons Jacob and Parker Tracy those boys were the light of her life!

Calling hours will be held Sunday Nov. 20, 2022 from 2:00 p.m-3:00 p.m. with services to follow immediately in the Heieck–Pelc Funeral Home, LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY. There will be no after gathering.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

To send a condolence or plant a tree please visit www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.