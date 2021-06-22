Margaret Mary 'Peg' Herstine

She met her husband, Thomas Herstine, at a mixer while she attended Marywood College and he attended the University of Scranton. They married Dec. 23, 1968 and had four children together as they moved throughout New England for work transfers before settling in Genoa in 1980.

Peg lived her faith daily through her gift of teaching. Having fallen in love with languages, Peg originally taught Spanish out of college. Throughout her life she loved the structure and melodiousness of Spanish. She returned to teaching once her children were all in school. Initially working with the Auburn district, she moved back to teaching Spanish at Southern Cayuga Central School (SCCS) in 1986. While teaching full time, she went back to school part time, earning a Master's of Science in Romance Languages from SUNY Binghamton in 1993. While at SCCS she helped start the Foreign Language Club to encourage students' interest in language, which led to escorting students to Europe and Mexico over spring break for many years. Even after retiring due to health issues, she went back to teach part time, assisting students learning English. She saw in each student, teacher and administrator an individual deserving of respect, time and commitment — and she transformed lives through that commitment.