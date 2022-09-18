Margaret 'Peggy' W. Downer

AUBURN - Margaret "Peggy" W. Downer, 99, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Commons. Peggy was born in Milton, PA, the daughter of the late Forrest and Myrtle Reichley Walter.

As a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church she played the organ for over 45 years. Peggy, a 1945 graduate of Susquehanna University, was an accomplished musician who studied at Juilliard School of Music, also played the piano and violin, and taught music for many years. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, doing cross word puzzles and will be also remembered for her excellent cooking.

She is survived by, sons William J. Downer, Jr. of Syracuse, Michael Downer and wife Jane of Austin, TX; brother, Forrest Walter, Jr. and wife Carol of Harriman, TN; sisters Marjorie Koharski of Neptune, NJ, Dorothy Loffer of Pipersville, PA; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was predeceased by her husband William J. Downer and sister Edee Mertz.

A memorial service with be held in the Fall at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 10 Prospect Street, Auburn. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.