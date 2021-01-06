Margaret R. LaPoint

May 12, 1923 - Jan. 4, 2021

AUBURN — Margaret R. LaPoint, 97, of Auburn passed away peacefully at Finger Lakes Center for Living on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Mrs. LaPoint was born in Utica on May 12, 1923 to the late Julius and Carmella Farina Sbaraglia.

For many years she was a waitress at Campbell's Restaurant in Auburn. Margaret was a devoted Catholic and a parishioner at St. Mary's Church. She enjoyed bingo, trying her luck at the casinos and dancing. Nothing could compare to the joy felt spending time with her family.

Margaret is survived by children: Jacqueline Fredette, Michele (Roger) Reeves, Howard (Sharon) LaPoint and Bruce (Janie) LaPoint; her brother, Anthony Sbaraglia; her beloved grandchildren: Denise, Danielle and Jennifer; her great-grandsons: Cody and Miles; and her special friend Bob Dickerson. In addition to her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband Howard W. LaPoint and her four sisters.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living for the compassion and care they showed Margaret over the years.

Services will be held privately for the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com