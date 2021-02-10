Maria Torous

AUBURN — Maria Torous, 94, of Auburn, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. Mrs. Torous was born in Hrabiwka, Ukraine, the daughter of Nykola and Anna Druk Petriw.

She resided in England from 1948 until coming to Auburn in 1958. She retired from the Columbian Rope Co. She was a communicant of SS. Peter & Paul Church.

Mrs. Torous was skilled at Ukrainian embroidery and crocheting, and preparing Ukrainian specialty food, especially pyrohi. She was an avid gardener, and loved her flowers.

She is survived by her daughters: Lesia (Gary) Van Houten, of Ithaca, and Ann (Patrick Merritt) Tonzi, of Auburn, and her son, Walter (Lidia) Torous, of Auburn; also surviving are four grandchildren: Jeffrey Tonzi, Katherine (Andrew) Riester, Briana Tonzi and Luciana Torous; and great-granddaughter Brinley Riester.

Funeral services are private; burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

