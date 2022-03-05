Mariah F. Wilson

Mariah F. Wilson, 28, of Auburn, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

She was loving person with a smile always on her face. She loved dancing and making her presence known. Mariah will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Knapp; father, Daniel Wilson; siblings Tammy Crawford, Jolynn Wilson, David Lawton, Jr.; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will be no services at the family's request.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.