Marian F. Dumont

June 7, 1924 - Jan. 24, 2021

FLEMING — Marian F. Dumont, 96, formerly of Fleming, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2020, at The Commons on St. Anthony. Born in Fleming on June 7, 1924, Marian was the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha Clark Davis.

Mrs. Dumont retired from General Products in Union Springs. She was a parishioner of Fleming Federated Church as well as a Sunday school teacher at the church. She was a member of the Fleming Fire Department Auxiliary and the Eastern Stars in Scipio.

Marian is survived by her nieces and nephews: Diane Gleason, David Lansbury, Barbara Lansbury, Nancy Mallon, Virginia Nucci, Gloria Pinckney, Penny Austin, Claudia Setter, and Monica Cole; several grandnieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband, Walter Dumont in 1989; her siblings, Nellie Lansbury, Helen Davis, Frank Davis and Thomas Davis; sister-in-law, Bonnie Davis; nephews, John Lansbury and Robert Davis; great-nephew, Brandon Austin and a great-niece, Michelle Pinckney.

Services will be held at a later date. Donations in Marian's memory may be made to Fleming Federated Church. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn. To leave condolences for the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com