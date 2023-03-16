Marian Jeanette Oropallo

AUBURN — Marian Jeanette (Onori) Oropallo passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on March 10, 2023, at the ripe old age of 90.

Marian was the matriarch of her large Italian family and can best be remembered for the many holiday and family dinners that she prepared to the delight of her family or anyone who shared their dinner table.

Marian, and the love of her life and husband, Michael Oropallo, Jr., who predeceased her, were blessed with having two "families" - one in Auburn, NY, and one in Zephyrhills, FL. Together they raised four children: Michael (Kim), Jamie (Valerie), Kathy (Jeannene), and Mark (Lisa), and their travels took them around the State and around the Country, including two summers in Norman, OK.

Marian was a homemaker whose full-time job was raising her children when they were young, but then spent years at Lincoln Elementary School as a teacher's aide, and later at the Merry-Go-Round Theater as an administrative assistant, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. But the time she cherished most were her days in Florida at Betmar, where she, Mike, and their many friends spent their winters after retirement.

Marian was a 1951 graduate from Holy Family High School in Auburn. Many of her friends, including her beloved "Club" girls, with whom she met every Wednesday night for years, were those she met in high school, in her days working at General Electric, or while attending the many sporting events of her children.

In addition to her husband of 50 years, Marian was predeceased by her mother and father, Margaret and James Onori, and her brother, John Onori (Anne). She is survived by her four children; her grandchildren: Amanda, Mark, Alexis, and Matt; her sister-in-law, Rosemary (Bob) Rhodes; and her extended modern family, including many cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be scheduled for a future date. Those wishing to share remembrances may do so at Pettigrassfuneralhome.com.

Donations can be made in Marian's name to the Rev Theatre or to a charity of your choice.

Pettigrass Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family.