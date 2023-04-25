Marian Jeanette Oropallo

Marian Jeanette (Onori) Oropallo passed away on March 10, 2023 at the ripe old age of 90.

Marian, and the love of her life and husband, Michael Oropallo, Jr., who predeceased her, were blessed with having two "families" - one in Auburn, NY, and one in Zephyrhills, FL.

Together they raised four children: Michael (Kim), Jamie (Valerie), Kathy (Jeannene) and Mark (Lisa); and extended families.

Marian spent years at Lincoln Elementary School as a teacher's aide, and later at the Merry-Go-Round Theater as an administrative assistant, a job she thoroughly enjoyed.

There are no calling hours. Family and friends are invited for Marian's Memorial Mass this Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Auburn. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Marian's name to the Rev Theatre or to a charity of your choice.

Marian's full obituary can be viewed at Pettigrassfuneralhome.com.