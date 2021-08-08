Marian Jeanette (Slywka) Salemi
AUBURN - Marian Jeanette (Slywka) Salemi, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Friday morning, August 6, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Wilson) Slywka. Marian was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of Sts. Mary and Martha's Churches, where she was active in their Sacred Heart Society. She previously worked for several years at Sts. Peter and Paul Church Cafeteria and the former Power X.
Marian was an excellent cook and baker, and was well known for her almost famous Italian Cookies. Marian also was a very talented seamstress. Above everything, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She devoted her life to her family, and was most happy caring for each one of them. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.
She is survived by her loving husband and childhood sweetheart of 67 years, Matthew Salemi; children: Roz Fallat (Mike Villano), Matt Salemi, Jr., Diane Buttaro, Gary Salemi, Dan Salemi, John Salemi; daughters-in-law: Nancy and Sherri; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother Don Dwello; sister Mary Ventura; sister-in-law Josie Oliveras; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by two sons, Al in 2016 and Joseph, who recently passed.
Calling hours are this Monday morning, August 9, 2021 from 10 AM until 11:15 AM in Saint Francis of Assisi Church with her Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11:30 AM all in the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.