Marian Jeanette (Slywka) Salemi

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Nellie (Wilson) Slywka. Marian was a very devout Catholic and longtime communicant of Sts. Mary and Martha's Churches, where she was active in their Sacred Heart Society. She previously worked for several years at Sts. Peter and Paul Church Cafeteria and the former Power X.

Marian was an excellent cook and baker, and was well known for her almost famous Italian Cookies. Marian also was a very talented seamstress. Above everything, she was a great wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She devoted her life to her family, and was most happy caring for each one of them. She will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.