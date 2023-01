Marian P. Hickey

AUBURN — Marian P. Hickey, 93, of Auburn, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 in Auburn Community Hospital.

Miss Hickey is survived by her loving care givers and her nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Holy Family Church at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Bernard's Cemetery, Scipio, NY.

Please visit https://www.heieckpelcfuneralhome.com to send a condolence or plant a tree in memory of Marian.