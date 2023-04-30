Marian Shirley Dean

Sept. 11, 1933 - April 26, 2023

WEEDSPORT - Marian Shirley Dean, 89, formerly of Weedsport, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in the Commons on St. Anthony. She was born in Auburn, September 11, 1933 the daughter of the late Earl and Marian Ryder Bisgrove.

Following her marriage to John Dean, she worked at the family-owned Dean Farm on North Road in Owasco.

Prior to moving to Weedsport in her later years, she enjoyed working at, and attending the Owasco Fire Department's Pancake Breakfast. She was also a member of the Department's Ladies Auxiliary and worked the Field Days.

Once moved, Shirley would walk the Village of Weedsport, often chatting with people along the way. She traveled with Senior Citizens Groups and utilized Scat Van for staying social and running errands. Shirley liked adult coloring books, gardening vegetables and flowers, collected all the obituaries of people she knew, spending time in Walmart shopping and perusing the entire store, and lastly, crocheting which she called her "fancy work".

She is survived by one son, Roger Dean and his wife Lana of Weedsport; sister, Evelyn Blewett of Skaneateles; brothers Raymond Bisgrove (Carol) of Weedsport, Wayne Bisgrove (Donna) of VA and Bruce Bisgrove of GA; sister-in-law, Marilyn Bisgrove; a special granddaughter, Brooke; as well as other grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Shirley is predeceased by grandson, Alan; a brother, Richard Bisgrove; brother-in-law, William Blewett; and sister-in-law, Dolores Bisgrove.

Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service to be offered Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Owasco Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

To offer condolences, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.