Marian Siegle

ROCHESTER — Marian Siegle passed away peacefully on May 4, 2023, at the age of 98 at Highland Hospital, Rochester, NY.

She was predeceased by her husband, Mannie Siegle, her parents, Philip and Faye Levine, and her brother, Gustav Levine.

She was the cherished mother of: Victor (Ann) Siegle, Jody (Reuben Epstein) Siegle, Ronald (Ruth) Siegle, and Amy (John) LaGambino; beloved grandmother to: Josh (Annie Holden) Siegle, Elizabeth Siegle, Aaron (Rebecca) Epstein, Eric Epstein, Chloe Epstein, Gabriel (Beth Kozlowski) Siegle, Hannah (Ralph) Stapleton, Louis LaGambino, and Philip LaGambino; and great-grandmother to five. She is also survived by her sister, Beverly Rudolf; and sister-in-law, Jill Littrell.

She was a talented designer of clothing, gardens, and houses. She loved to sing, spending many years as a member of the performing choral group the Bocatones. She will be deeply missed by the many who loved her.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the charity of your choice.

A graveside service will be held in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY (Fitch Avenue Second Gate), Monday, May 8, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Please visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.