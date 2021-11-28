Marian Theresa (Keating) Ellinwood

Sept. 14, 1928 - Nov. 16, 2021

MONTEZUMA – Marian Theresa (Keating) Ellinwood, 93, of Montezuma, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at home in Port Byron.

Marian was born in Auburn on September 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Walter Vincent and Anne Elizabeth Keating in Auburn, NY. Marian and her husband, the late Donald Kent Ellinwood have been a Montezuma resident since the 1950s.

Marian had a lifetime commitment to the Town of Montezuma being an active member of both the Town of Montezuma Planning Board and the Election Board each for over 30 years. Marian also provided free State and Federal Tax preparation services for approximately 100 people each year until she was 85 years old. Marian was active in the Town of Montezuma Seniors Club and Historical Society. In addition, Marian was an active member at SS Peter and John Episcopal Church in Auburn.

Marian cherished all the time spent with her family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed over 42 years that she spent square dancing with her late husband and friends. Together they were members of the Cayuga Cut-Ups Square Dance Club, Auburn and Jerry's Fun Shop, Rochester and Auburn. Marian enjoyed her collection of Clocks and Wind Chimes that were displayed throughout her home.

Marian was well cared for by her friends and neighbors; her "Adopted Son" Steve Wunder, who brought her shopping or shopped for her, regularly brought her hot food from local restaurants, and ran errands for her, Norma and Paul Belknap who drove her to her medical appointments and helped her around her home, as well as Paul and grandson Cobe who took her for weekend adventure and snack drives around the State, Tommy and Diane Fitzsimmons who supplied her fresh fruit and vegetables from their garden, home cooked meals, and kept her lawn mowed and driveway shoveled, and lastly but not least Veronica Coughlin who cleaned her home, helped her dress and bathe, provided at home medical help and great companionship. Marian also had several friends who called her weekly and regularly sent her "Goodie" packages, Annette Nevidomsky, MT, Holly McKnight VT and several others

She is survived by her brother Walter Gerard Keating and his wife Beverly Joan (Centabar) Keating; and their daughters Holly McKnight (husband Bobby), Allyson Downing; and children Olivia and Caroline; and grandchildren Peyton and Theodore, Jennifer Grabowski (husband Brett); and children Madison, Jake and Kailey, and Valerie Wiederhorn (husband Andy); and their daughter Ainsley.

In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband, Donald Kent Ellinwood, in 2016, and all of her children; daughter Deborah Mander, in 1977, son Kevin, in 2000, son Richard, in 2012, daughter Susan Wilmarth, in 2016, two grandchildren Theresa and Leo Mander, in 1977, and a sister Eileen Patricia (Keating) DeFillippo, in 1986, of Syracuse.

Calling hours are Wednesday, December 1, 2021 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.

Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for Marian's services on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in SS, Peter and John Episcopal Church, Auburn. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Cemetery.

Contributions may be made in her memory to SS Peter and John Episcopal Church, 169 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021.