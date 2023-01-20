Marian Weeks

June 3, 1936 - Jan. 18, 2023

WEEDSPORT - Marian Weeks, 86, of Shortcut Road, Weedsport, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Marian was born on June 3, 1936, in Weedsport to the late Vassos and Ida Mae Hamilton Saroodis. Mrs. Weeks was the Church Secretary at the First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport for 15 years as well as a lifetime member; she always enjoyed singing in the choir, and praise band. She was also well known for her talent as a soloist, often singing at weddings and other celebrations for many years. Marian was a proud 60 plus year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and a former Matron of that organization.

Marian is survived by her sons: Michael Weeks, Joseph Weeks, and Daniel Weeks; her grandson, Jay Weeks; her siblings: William (Jean) Saroodis, and Beverly Saroodis Clark; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marian was predeceased by her husband, Harry Weeks in 2005.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with a service to immediately follow at 4:00 p.m. all in the First Presbyterian Church in Weedsport, 8871 South Seneca St., Weedsport. Private burial will be held in the spring.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marian may be made to the Weedsport Presbyterian Church.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Weedsport. To offer condolences please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.