Marianne M. Coyle

Sept. 20, 1922 - Aug. 11, 2021

WEEDSPORT - Marianne M. Coyle, 98, of Weedsport, passed away August 11, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Auburn on September 20, 1922, Marianne was the daughter of the late Mathew and Mary (Juranek) Malek.

She resided in Weedsport for 72 years, since building the family home, along with her husband, in 1949. She was a faithful communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport for many years. Marianne truly enjoyed the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Marianne is survived by her children: Larry and her devoted daughter-in-law, Rhonda Coyle, Libby (Daniel) Sperduti, Daniel (Beverly) Coyle, and David M. (Donna) Coyle; her grandchildren: David T. Coyle, Nicholas Sperduti, Katie (Kyle) McCarthy, and Ryan (Amanda) Coyle; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her good friend, Pauline Sanford.

Along with her parents, Marianne was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, David E. Coyle, in 2011 and her siblings, Anna, Violet, Alice, Frances, Frank, Joe, Leo, Stanley, Charles and Julian.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at noon in St. Joseph's Church, 2667 Hamilton St., Weedsport. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Weedsport. Donations in Marianne's name can be made to St. Joseph's Church or the Weedsport Fire Department. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.