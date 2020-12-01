Marianne (Usowski) Cecchini

AUBURN — Marianne (Usowski) Cecchini, 68, of Auburn passed away peacefully after a long and courageous battle with cancer, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 in the comfort of her home, with her loving family and beloved feline friend Natasha at her side.

She was a lifelong resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Walter "Jim" and Ann Tanchak Usowski. Marianne was a Mt. Carmel High School graduate, class of 1970. She worked at various facilities as a LPN, retiring after many years at ACH and Central New York Developmental Services Offices.

Marianne loved watching and purchasing items on QVC and enjoyed collecting dolls. Besides the love she had for her family, she was an avid cat lover, having helped many strays over the years. Marianne would like to thank the Father for the opportunity to live a long life and find salvation through his son to be able to share in the many memories with her family and friends.