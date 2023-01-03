Marianne Watters-Rodriguez

April 12, 1936 - Dec. 24, 2022

DALLAS, TX — Marianne Watters-Rodriguez, 86, of Dallas, TX, passed away at the Vitas Hospice on Dec. 24, 2022, after a years-long battle with dementia.

She was born on April 12, 1936, in Auburn, NY, to Kathryn and Joseph Cuddy. She graduated from Holy Family High School in Auburn in 1954 and then attended Nazareth College in Rochester, NY. She graduated from Nazareth in 1958 and moved to Washington, DC, where she met her first husband, John F. Watters. After living in several different states for the first 10 years of their marriage, they eventually settled in Dallas, TX, in 1971, where she lived for the remainder of her life.

In the 1970s and 80s, she worked as the director of the Clinical Pathology Department at Parkland Hospital, where she oversaw all the clinical laboratory services for the hospital. She eventually went on to become the President of the Clinical Laboratory Management Association, the International Association of Clinical Laboratory professionals. Watters-Rodriguez retired from Parkland in 2003 and shortly thereafter served as the president of the Parkland Retirees Organization.

She married Armando Rodriguez in 1995, and they were married until his death in 2020.

She was predeceased by her oldest brother, Ned. She is survived by her twin brother, Bill and sister, Kathy; her two children: Sheila and John; two step-children: Monica and Theresa; nine grandchildren: Meaghan, Kathryn, Keegan, Casey, Jake, Mary, Ryan, Landon and Owen; six great-grandchildren: Rowan, Leighton, Witten, Gryffin, Gael, and Olivia; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Friends and family will remember Watters-Rodriguez for her quick wit and charm, her generosity of spirit, and her deep and abiding love of family.

She enjoyed singing in the church choir at St. Rita Catholic Church and spending family vacations in the Adirondack Mountains for the entirety of her life. She was a parishioner at St. Rita for over 50 years and loved playing bridge with friends and family. In recognition of her Irish heritage and her love of all things Irish, a private Irish wake will be held to celebrate her life after the holidays.