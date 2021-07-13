Marie A. (Massimiano) Impaglia
FAIRMOUNT — Marie A. (Massimiano) Impaglia, 93, passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on July 9, 2021. Marie was born in Auburn, NY to the late Rocco and Elisa (Bartoli) Massimiano.
It was on Cottage Street in Auburn, as a child, that she met her future husband, Michael. Marie graduated from East High School. She studied art at Syracuse University and finally completed her Art Degree at Onondaga Community College at the age of 64. She married her sweetheart, Dr. Michael A. Impaglia, on Aug. 13, 1952 and followed him as he served in the United States Air Force Dental Corps in France.
Less than three years later they returned to Auburn, with two babies and a French poodle. They then began to plan their future. After growing their family by two more children, Marie became the office manager and assistant in Michael's dental practice for over 50 years in Fairmount. Marie was a talented artist and a great cook. She enjoyed reading, traveling the world and spending family vacations in Ocean City, MD for over 50 years. She loved her family fiercely. Marie was a devout Catholic and communicant of Holy Family Church in Fairmount, NY.
Marie was predeceased by her husband of 68 years in June 2020. She was also predeceased by grandson, Christopher Impaglia, great grandson, Joshua Impaglia and brother, Alphonse.
Marie is survived by her children: Michael A. Impaglia II (Susan), Roxanne Impaglia, John Impaglia (Sharon), Elisa Impaglia-Weinstein (Larry). Also surviving are her nine adoring grandchildren: Michael III (Beth), Andrew (Kathy), Karl (Lindsey), Nathalie (Mike), Michelle (Rick), Pam (Brent) Fedrizzi, Anthony (Sara), Philip (Amanda), Alex Granozio; Christopher's fiance, Ashley Scofield; and 14 equally adoring great-grandchildren with one more on the way. Marie also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Bagozzi Twins Funeral Home, 2601 Milton Ave., Solvay. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. The Rite of Committal will follow privately in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marie's memory can be made to Holy Family Food Pantry, Syracuse, NY or Francis House, Syracuse, NY.
