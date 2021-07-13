Marie A. (Massimiano) Impaglia

FAIRMOUNT — Marie A. (Massimiano) Impaglia, 93, passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on July 9, 2021. Marie was born in Auburn, NY to the late Rocco and Elisa (Bartoli) Massimiano.

It was on Cottage Street in Auburn, as a child, that she met her future husband, Michael. Marie graduated from East High School. She studied art at Syracuse University and finally completed her Art Degree at Onondaga Community College at the age of 64. She married her sweetheart, Dr. Michael A. Impaglia, on Aug. 13, 1952 and followed him as he served in the United States Air Force Dental Corps in France.

Less than three years later they returned to Auburn, with two babies and a French poodle. They then began to plan their future. After growing their family by two more children, Marie became the office manager and assistant in Michael's dental practice for over 50 years in Fairmount. Marie was a talented artist and a great cook. She enjoyed reading, traveling the world and spending family vacations in Ocean City, MD for over 50 years. She loved her family fiercely. Marie was a devout Catholic and communicant of Holy Family Church in Fairmount, NY.