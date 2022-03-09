 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marie Ann Wilson

AUBURN — Marie Ann Wilson, 50, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Ronald and Rose Smith Wilson.

She was a loving, caring and funny person. Marie enjoyed collecting all kinds of clowns and bear.

She is survived by her children: Rose M. (Eric) Wilson, Christina M. (Timmy) Miles; eight siblings: Kim, Lisa, April, Ronald, Jeannie, Tiffany, Brian and Robert; 10 grandchildren; stepmother, Roselin Wilson; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by boyfriend Edward Harmon.

There will be visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 11, 2022 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn.

