Marie B. Fronczek Stark

AUBURN — Marie B. Fronczek Stark, 74, of Auburn died Monday, May 30, 2022, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Marie was a native of Auburn, the daughter of the late Edward and Jane Dziurzynski Fronczek. She was a graduate of SUNY Upstate Medical University, and previously worked as a Medical Technician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse. She was a communicant of St. Hyacinth's Church.

Marie is survived by her son, Edward Fronczek and his wife, Ann, of Endicott, her son, Stephen Pierson, of Auburn, and her granddaughter, Zofia Fronczek. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Grey in 2021.

Family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Monday in St. Hyacinth's Church, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.