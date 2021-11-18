Marie Christina Phillips

Oct. 22, 1947 – Nov. 14, 2021

AUBURN - Marie Christina Phillips, 74, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. Marie was born in Auburn, NY to the late Dominic and Josephine (Palumbo) Raymond.

After graduating from West High School, Marie moved to New York to attend Pace University where she earned her Master of Education and went on to teach kindergarten/early childhood classes in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Elizabeth, NJ, and finally in her hometown, Auburn, during which she changed the lives of countless students through her strong advocacy for childhood reading, exploration, and hands-on play.

The love of her life, Charles "Butch" Phillips, of Rahway, NJ, who remained with her all throughout, survives her. They had just warmly celebrated 50 years of marriage in October of this year.

Marie is well known for having touched the lives of nearly every person she encountered with her selflessness, humor, and paramount generosity.

In addition to her husband, Marie is survived by her daughters: Jessica (David) Netti, of Auburn, NY, and Nina (Benjamin) Clarke, of Rochester, NY; her beloved grandchildren: Dominic Mosley, Christian Clarke, and Piper Clarke, with whom she was exceptionally close. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Tim) Hillman; her brothers: Joseph (Mary) Raymond, James Raymond, and John Raymond; her nephew, Nicholas Raymond; her nieces: Michelle Hillman, Donna Ryan, Jennifer Ryan, and Susie Ryan. Mary Ann Mosca, who has shared an inseparable bond with Marie since middle school, survives her, as well. There are also many cherished nieces, nephews; and cousins scattered from Auburn to New Jersey, Minnesota, Nevada, and Florida.

Marie was predeceased by her nephew, Joseph Raymond, of Auburn.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Matthew House, who provided Marie the comfort and dignity that she deserved after a tenacious fight with cancer.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn, NY.

A memorial service will take place on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the same location.

Donations in Marie's memory may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY. Condolences may also be offered to the family at www.whitechapelfh.com.