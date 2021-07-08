AUBURN - Marie E. Phillips, 57, of Auburn, NY was granted her angel wings on July 6, 2021. She previously worked as a nurses aide both privately and at Auburn Community Hospital. Marie also was a former manager of a local McDonalds for several years. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Calling hours will be held this Saturday afternoon from 2-4 with a service to follow at 4 pm all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St.