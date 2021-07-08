 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marie E. Phillips

Marie E. Phillips

{{featured_button_text}}

Marie E. Phillips

AUBURN - Marie E. Phillips, 57, of Auburn, NY was granted her angel wings on July 6, 2021. She previously worked as a nurses aide both privately and at Auburn Community Hospital. Marie also was a former manager of a local McDonalds for several years. She will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Calling hours will be held this Saturday afternoon from 2-4 with a service to follow at 4 pm all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid customs here to stay for your post-pandemic wedding day

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News