Marie E. Ritton

CAMILLUS — Marie E. Ritton, 88, of Camillus, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023 at St. Joseph's Hospital. Born in Cobleskill, NY to Franklin and Annabel (Russell) Roe, she graduated from Cobleskill High School.

She lived in Bainbridge, then the Auburn area for 25 years before moving to Virginia for six years, and then back to Cobleskill before moving to Elbridge and then finally to Camillus in 2016.

She was a caregiver for Cayuga County Foster Care when her children were young and after the kids were grown she did county and private daycare.

She enjoyed plastic canvas, quilting and reading. She collected bells and her husband handmade the cabinet she used to display them. She helped her husband with his treasurer responsibilities in the Free Methodist Church and was pianist/organist in that church. She was a member of Christ Community Church of Nazarene for many years. Most importantly she loved her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Delos, this past November.

She is survived by her sons: Steven (Cindy) Ritton, of Corning and Kevin (Dawn) Ritton, of Newport News, VA; a daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Casselman, of Camillus; six grandchildren: Christy, Kandi, Tami, Ian, Jon (Shianne), Jacob; a great-grandchild, Lucille; and a nephew, Robert Kilmartin.

Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023 at B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Christ Community Church, 3644 Warners Rd., Syracuse. A spring burial will be in Bramanville Prospect Cemetery, in Bramanville, NY.

Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Christ Community Church.

Please sign her guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com