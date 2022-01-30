ZEPHYRHILLS, FL - Marie Goyette Riggs, 85, of Zephyrhills FL, formerly of Cato, NY went to hear her joy bells and sing in the heavenly choir on January 2, 2022. Marie was a farmer at heart. She was raised on a farm and chose to raise her kids the same way. Every summer up on the hill you could find her either in one of the gardens, berry patches, or her popcorn patch. In the fall she would be busy canning and freezing. She even worked on the neighbor's farm milking cows. Later on in life, Marie was a caregiver to many people. After moving to Florida she continued to serve her church and community. Her love for the Lord showed in the way she taught and treated others.