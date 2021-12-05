Marie T. Leja

ROCHESTER - Marie T. Leja, formerly of Auburn, NY, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Rochester, NY.

She had relocated to Rochester in 2012 to be closer to her daughter, after a lifetime in Auburn.

Early on Marie was a skilled typist, and Business School Graduate. Those skills led her to secretarial employment, eventually becoming Office Manager at Lakeland Visual Aid, in Auburn until her retirement.

Having grown up in Auburn, Marie along with her husband Hank "Henry" had many family members and friends. They enjoyed life together helping out in good and difficult times alike. Their home was always open for gatherings and parties. In particular are fond memories of long time neighbors Hank and Ruby Noga and family.

Marie was a long time member of St. Hyacinth's Parish, and had active roles in all parish activities. Marie was predeceased by her husband Henry, sister Pearl Chayka Nowak, brother John Chayka, parents John and Mary (Smolkowski) Chayka. And special grandchild James.

She is survived by her son John (Marge) Leja, FL; daughter Cynthia (Michael Morba) Leja of Rochester; also by grandchildren Megan and Matthew; nephews: John, Edward and Joseph Nowak; nieces Jan and Lisa Chayka; in addition to Henry's nieces and nephews.

Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Hyacinth's Church on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. A calling hour will be held for one hour prior to mass from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. also in St. Hyacinth's Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The omission of flowers is requested with Memorials going to either St. John's Home Care, 150 Highland Ave., Rochester, NY or to St. Hyacinth's Parish. Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.