Marilyn A. (Morrissey) Mattes

AUBURN - Marilyn A. (Morrissey) Mattes, 91, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late John and Florence (Copp) Morrissey.

Marilyn was employed for many years as a Nurse's Aide for Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center. She also enjoyed working for several years at the former K-Mart in the Fingerlakes Mall. Marilyn also loved playing an occasional card game or BINGO with her family or friends. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all of those fortunate enough to get to know this special woman.

She is survived by her loving children, son, Joseph D. (Jennifer) Mattes; daughter, Lorraine (Christopher) Gosch; four grandchildren, Christopher, David, Aaron and Emily Gosch; eight great-grandchildren; longtime companion, Harry Church; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Joseph F. Mattes in 1996 and several siblings.

There are no calling hours.

A graveside services for only family members will be held this Monday, September 19, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

The children would like to invite their relatives and friends to a celebration of Marilyn's life, following the cemetery services from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at 13569 Railroad Rd., Savanah, NY 13146.

In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Marilyn's memory to the American Heart Assoc.