Marilyn Ann Bochenek

AUBURN — Marilyn Ann Bochenek at the age of 86 peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 23, 2021.

She was a beloved mother to her four children: Jacqueline Allen (Gary), Bruce Hunt (predeceased), Jon Hunt (Roxanne) and David Hunt (Donna); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters: Regina Mastropietro and Florence Purington; brother, David Bochenek. She was predeceased by two siblings, Dorthy Pelchy and Ronnie Bochenek.

Marilyn grew up in Auburn and graduated from East High School. She then went to work at Dunn and McCartthy. She later moved to Skaneateles with her husband Bruce F. Hunt (predeceased) where she kept busy raising her family.

She enjoyed a variety of activities including gardening, hockey tournaments, church activities, camping, playing bingo, reading, and visiting neighbors.

Her father, Tony Bochenek, emigrated from Warsaw, Poland as a child with his family. Tony married Marilyn's mother, Veronica Skowron who grew up in Port Byron.

There will be a memorial Mass on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Church at 10 a.m. with burial to follow in Soule Cemetery. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.