Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo

June 24, 1932 - May 15, 2021

NAPA, CA - Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo, of Napa, CA passed away on May 15, 2021. She was 88 years old.

Born June 24, 1932 in Utica, NY Marilyn Ann (Rockino) Graceffo was the daughter of the late Samuel Xavier Rockino and Linda Rockino of Auburn, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Charles Paul Graceffo of Auburn, NY; son Joseph Frederick Graceffo of Alameda, CA; daughter Elizabeth Ann Graceffo of Novato, CA; and daughter Maria Alessandra Graceffo of Napa, CA; she is also survived by sons-in-law Charles Howard Alexander Dennis; and grandchildren Elena Gabriela Dennis and Nico Charles Graceffo Dennis. In addition, she is survived by her two siblings, Mrs. Linda Rossi of Skaneateles, NY and Dr. William Rockino, of Lake Preston, SD.

Marilyn was a wife, mother, grandmother, artist, and friend to many. She was also a woman of many talents: art teacher, stage actress and avid photographer. She was a voracious reader and held a Master's Degree in English Literature from Sonoma State University. She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed.

She was laid to rest at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA. The Graceffo family is planning a private celebration of life to be held on a future date.