Marilyn E. Thumm

Sept. 14, 1955 - Aug. 17, 2022

KING FERRY — Marilyn E. Thumm, 66, of King Ferry, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 17, 2022 at Cayuga Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. Marilyn was born Sept. 14, 1955 in Ledyard, youngest daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Bowes) Curtis.

A lifelong Southern Cayuga area resident, Marilyn was a homemaker and a dairy worker with Vision Quest Dairy in Lansing.

She is survived by her husband, Manfred Thumm; her children: Michelle Shields (Ron), Erich Thumm (Megan), and Jennifer Thumm; her grandchildren: Laura and Faith Shields (Michelle and Ron) and Tae and Zeke Moon (Jennifer); and her remaining siblings: Marian Wilson and George Curtis.

With sharp wit and quick to laughter, Marilyn spent her final years traveling with her husband "Manny" visiting with friends and family, maintaining good spirits, and enjoying life to the fullest.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the King Ferry Presbyterian Church. There are no calling hours. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, are graciously directed to the Southern Cayuga Instant Aid Ambulance, PO Box 7, Poplar Ridge, NY 13139. Arrangements are with the Shurtleff Funeral Home.