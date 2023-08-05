Marilyn E. (Wright) Polcovich

March 31, 1949 - Aug. 2, 2023

AUBURN — Marilyn E. (Wright) Polcovich, 74, of Maple Street, Auburn, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 while in Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes. Born March 31, 1949 in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Douglas and Zona (Marsh) Wright.

She was a member of the first nursing class to graduate from BOCES in 1969 and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Wells College.

Marilyn worked as an LPN and later for many years was employed as a home health aide with Cayuga County. She a very private person who enjoyed walks with her dogs Bella and Sandy, who predeceased her, and meeting with friends. Marilyn read the bible religiously and was a great believer in tithing, contributing quite often to several religious programs.

She is survived by her two sisters: Sharon Baldwin, of Seneca Falls and Susan Wright, of Auburn; her cat, "Baby" and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Polcovich and a brother, David Wright.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to Mass, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. in the church.

Contributions may be made in memory of Marilyn to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Road, Waterloo, NY 13165.

