Marilyn Goldman (nee Pollack)

Nov. 27, 1924 - Apr. 8, 2021

DEDHAM, MA - Marilyn Goldman (nee Pollack), passed away on April 8, 2021 at the age of 96 at her residence in Dedham, MA. Marilyn was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on November 27, 1924 to Jake and Esther Pollack.

She graduated from Northwestern University in 1944 with a Degree in Psychology. Later that year, Marilyn met her husband of 62 years, A. Leon Goldman, on a blind date in Selma, AL where Leon was stationed with the Army. Marilyn and Leon were married in September 1945 in Selma, spent several years in Washington, DC where Leon practiced law after his release from the Army, and ultimately decided to raise their family in Leon's hometown of Auburn, NY.

In 1993, Marilyn and Leon moved to Chestnut Hill, MA where they resided until Leon's passing in 2007. Marilyn then moved to Newbridge on the Charles in Dedham, MA where she enjoyed playing bridge and attending performances and lectures. Marilyn was active in the Jewish communities in both Auburn and the Boston area and spent much of her later years reading, listening to jazz music, traveling, engaging with her friends at Newbridge, and visiting with her extended family.