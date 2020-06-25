Marilyn J. 'Tulley' Stiver
Aug. 19, 1941 — June 23, 2020
AUBURN — Marilyn J. "Tulley” Stiver, formerly of 10 Mattie St., Auburn, NY passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Marilyn was born in Rome, NY on Aug. 19, 1941. She was the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth Waterman Tulley. Mrs. Stiver graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1959.
Marilyn married her husband Leonard "Gene" Stiver on July 4, 1964 in Rome, NY. For a period of time Marilyn worked at Rome Office Equipment, prior to following her husband to Fredonia College in 1967, where both of her children were born.
Besides her husband, Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Wayne and Mark. She is also survived by a brother Martin and his wife, Nancy, of Remsen, NY.
Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed her time spent at Delta Lake Bible Conference Center in Rome, NY with her sons, as she did in her youth.
She was a wonderful loving wife and a fine mother, she had many friends in the Rome, NY as well as Auburn.
Calling hours for Mrs. Stiver will be held on Saturday, June 27 at the Cheche Funeral Home 1778 Clark St. Auburn, NY from 2 to 4 p.m. Service will follow on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Auburn Alliance Church, 630 N Seward Ave., Auburn, NY 13021. Burial will occur thereafter in Fort Hill Cemetery, Auburn, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Stiver's name to the Delta Lake Bible Conference Center, 8912 Turin Road, Rome, NY 13440.
