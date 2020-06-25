× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. 'Tulley' Stiver

Aug. 19, 1941 — June 23, 2020

AUBURN — Marilyn J. "Tulley” Stiver, formerly of 10 Mattie St., Auburn, NY passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Marilyn was born in Rome, NY on Aug. 19, 1941. She was the daughter of Donald and Elizabeth Waterman Tulley. Mrs. Stiver graduated from Rome Free Academy in 1959.

Marilyn married her husband Leonard "Gene" Stiver on July 4, 1964 in Rome, NY. For a period of time Marilyn worked at Rome Office Equipment, prior to following her husband to Fredonia College in 1967, where both of her children were born.

Besides her husband, Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Wayne and Mark. She is also survived by a brother Martin and his wife, Nancy, of Remsen, NY.

Marilyn thoroughly enjoyed her time spent at Delta Lake Bible Conference Center in Rome, NY with her sons, as she did in her youth.

She was a wonderful loving wife and a fine mother, she had many friends in the Rome, NY as well as Auburn.