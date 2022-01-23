Marilyn Kocur

June 28, 1944 - Jan. 11, 2022

THROOP - Marilyn Kocur was born June 28, 1944 in Syracuse, NY.

She absolutely adored her mother Louella Dunlap. Marilyn met her husband Paul C. Kocur in Auburn NY, and married February of 1964.

She was a mother to three boys, Paul, David and Joseph Kocur. Marilyn enjoyed her Lincolns, shopping, jewelry, sweets and her Mastiff dogs. Later in life she would enjoy living in Throop NY, and time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her sister Jane Juhl; sons Paul, David, Joseph Kocur; and her grandchildren.

In accordance with Marilyn's wishes there will be no services.

