Marilyn Lorraine Roebuck

MARCELLUS - Marilyn Lorraine (Lynch) Roebuck, 82, of Marcellus, died Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her residence following an extended illness.

Marilyn, or "Nomma" as she was referred to, was a native of Auburn, the daughter of the late Murray Lynch, Sr. and Julia (Pinchak) Lynch.

She received a Medical Secretary Degree from Powelson Business Institute, and was adept at shorthand and communications. She was employed as a Secretary at General Electric Defense Systems Department, and later worked as a Secretary Receptionist at the Salvation Army of Auburn.

She was a proud member of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Syracuse, and later a communicant of St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn. She taught religious education at Our Lady of Lourdes.

Marilyn enjoyed gardening, and reading. She stayed active playing softball, baseball and bowling. She founded a softball league for young girls at the Syracuse Valley Little League fields.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and had a unique ability to strike up a conversation with just about anyone. Always making them feel comfortable and valued to listen to. She had an extremely compassionate heart and was acutely aware of the problems that the poor and other people in need faced and was always willing to help in any way that she could.

Marilyn is survived by her husband of 62 years Robert Roebuck; her son, Andrei (Joanne) Roebuck; her daughter, Julia Green; and grandchildren Tiffany and Nicholas Green. She is also survived by her brother, Carl Lynch; sister-in-law, Beverly Lynch; niece, Shannon Lynch; nephew, Sean Lynch; and several cousins. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Christine Lynch and brother, Murray Lynch, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023 in St. Alphonsus Church. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.