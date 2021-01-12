Marilyn Proulx

AUBURN — Marilyn Proulx passed into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 8, 2021 from pneumonia at the age of 87. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Irene Quinn, now deceased.

Marilyn was born in Oil City, PA and moved to Auburn at the age of three. She played on the Union Springs High School basketball team and graduated in 1952.

In 1952 she met Louis Proulx and was married. They celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in February 2020. They had four children: Craig Proulx (Brenda), Doreen Fikes (Chris), Morgan Proulx, and Matthew Proulx (Lynn). Together Marilyn and Louis enjoyed 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Marilyn had a very close relationship with her eight brothers and sisters: Joanne Fallon, Tom Quinn, Larry Quinn, Janet Wyant, Joe Quinn, Esther Lukins, Tim Quinn and Jim Quinn.

She was involved with her children's education working at the Cayuga Elementary School. She was active in the local Republican Party and was elected as the Town Clerk of Aurelius.

In mid-life she pursued her interest in nursing and earned her LPN degree and worked at Auburn Memorial Hospital for many years.

She took great pride in being the longest surviving member of the Auburn Alliance Church, where she first began attending as a child with her family. Her hobbies were sewing and knitting, skills she passed on to her daughter and granddaughters. Marilyn knitted hundreds of pairs of mittens that she donated to local schools. She enjoyed trips to Florida and the Adirondacks and many outings with her sisters. The family is planning a memorial service later in the spring at the Auburn Alliance Church.