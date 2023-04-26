Marilyn R. Muir

AUBURN, NY/NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL — Marilyn R. Muir (Farrell), 92, peacefully passed away on Monday April 17, 2023, at Halifax Hospice in Edgewater, FL. Marilyn was born in Troy, NY and was a longtime resident of both Auburn, NY and New Smyrna Beach, FL.

Marilyn retired from Cayuga Community College and was an avid golfer both in NY and FL. She was a former member of Highland Park Golf Club, past president of the New Smyrna Beach Garden Club and loved to cook and entertain friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed a number of cruises with friends.

Marilyn was predeceased by her parents, Merrild E. and Doris (Allendorph) Richmond; sister, Janice Larkin; husbands, Thomas F. Farrell and John D. Muir; and children: Nancy J. Hussey and Daniel J. Farrell. Marilyn is survived by her son, Stephen J. Farrell; grandsons: Daniel and David Hussey and Thomas Farrell; great-grandchildren: Zachary, Katharine, Luca and Fitzgerald Hussey; daughters-in-law: Luz Maria and Kimberly Farrell; and son-in-law, Thomas Hussey.

Friends are invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial to be offered Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. A calling hour will be conducted, Friday, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Marilyn to the charity of one's choice. To offer condolences to the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.