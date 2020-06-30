Marilyn Ramsden
Jan. 8, 1939 — June 22, 2020
GENOA — Marilyn Ramsden went home to be with her Lord and Savior, June 22, 2020.
Marilyn was born on Jan. 8, 1939 in Sherwood, N.Y. to her parents Frank R. and Agnes Mekeel. After graduating from Union Springs High School, she went to work at Welch Allyn Co. While working there she met the love of her life Roger B. Ramsden. Together they operated and enjoyed living on a dairy farm in Cazenovia, N.Y., working long hours, side by side. They remained married for 44 years until Roger's death.
Many summer weekends at the Ramsden farm there would be a gathering of family and friends. You could smell the sweet aroma of wheat rolls baking in the oven. Sometimes you were not allowed in Marilyn's kitchen while she was cooking, but you were always greeted with a hug that made you hold your breath, and a great big smile.
Marilyn was also an avid gardener and photographer. At the Minturn reunions you would see her with a camera in her hand snapping photos until her film ran out.
Marilyn was a devoted and active member of The United Church of Genoa, planning community events and cooking for The Harvest Supper.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger, parents Frank and Agnes Mekeel, and sister, Shirley Noble.
She is survived by her sister, Sally Clarry. Also she is survived by cousins Rosalie Ward, Carol Foster, Dorothy Mekeel, Chuck Minturn (wife, Karen), Ralph Minturn (wife, Judy), Martha Kalet (husband, Ed), Charles Minturn (wife, Francine). Sisters in law, Bonnie Pulver (husband, Robert), Lucille Carter (husband, Harold), Nellie Ramsden (husband, Ken), Debbie Jones (husband, Lafayette) and several nieces and nephews.
On earth we lost a fantastic relative and friend and a wonderful person. Heaven has just received a beautiful angel.
You were an Aunt to us all and you will be dearly missed. May you rest in peace with our Lord, Aunt Marilyn.
Thank you Rosalie and Nancy for all you have done to help Marilyn, through her difficult journey.
A celebration of life service will be held at the United Church of Genoa on July 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. The service can be viewed on Friends of the United Church of Genoa Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The United Church of Genoa.
