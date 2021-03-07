THE VILLAGES, FL - Marilyn S. Hopkins, 87, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully February 27, 2021 with family by her side, after a long illness. She was born November 26, 1933 in Auburn, NY to the late Norman and Mary Rumpf.

Marilyn lived most of her life in the Camillus area and retired from Dey Brothers. She had volunteered at Community General Hospital and was a member of the Camillus Elks Club. Marilyn truly lived life to the fullest, embracing the love of family and friends, always with a beautiful smile, tremendous kindness and a great sense of humor. She enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod, Destin, FL and definitely to any casino. She loved family gatherings and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Marilyn is deeply loved by many and will be sorely missed.